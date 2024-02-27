Maharashtra: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Addresses Manoj Jarange Patil's Allegations in Vidhan Sabha Session

Mumbai: In the ongoing session, Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis has taken an aggressive stance on the Maratha agitation issue. and allegations made by Manoj Jarange Patil.

"The marches taken out by the Maratha community were peaceful. But what happened in Beed this time? What level of politics are we going to? Today, we are playing politics to divide the society and break the society into pieces. Who's taking pictures, and who's funding, it's all out now, it's not hiding anywhere. Whether it is the opposition or the ruling House, it should take a stand without taking a stand. No matter who this happens to, Devendra Fadnavis will stand strong. I have nothing to do with Manoj Jarange Patil. But we have to find out who is the summoner behind them. Someone opened war rooms, who opened them in Navi Mumbai? It will be investigated by SIT." He said. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the House that the conspiracy would be unearthed after a thorough investigation.

In the Assembly, Ashish Shelar condemned Jarange's statement that Fadanvis had issued death threats to Jarange Patil and raised the issue of his inquiry. At that time, Devendra Fadnavis said, "I did not want to talk about this issue. But we have to speak up because the issue came up in the House. I gave reservation to the Maratha community, and maintained that reservation in the High Court, even in the Supreme Court as long as I was the Chief Minister. Not only this, it will be a matter of starting an institution like Sarathi, giving fee concessions to the students, and giving subsistence allowance to the students till they get a hostel. The loan will be given through Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation. There will be different types of scholarship schemes that started during my time. Later, during The Tenure of Eknath Shinde, these schemes were strengthened and strengthened. So, in the case of the Maratha community, I don't need anyone's certificate. The Maratha community knows what has been done. So, after what Manoj Jarange Patil said, the Maratha community stands by me," he said.