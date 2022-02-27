I lost my brain in sea, says Sobhita as she enjoys in Sri Lanka

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala on Sunday treated her fans with pictures from her vacation in Sri Lanka.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared a video of her in which she sported a white tee and waved her hair in the air at the beach.

She captioned, "This is from a few days ago, Sri Lanka mein I think galti se I lost my brain in that sea only,"

Before that, she was enjoying her vacation in Bentta and Weligama and also shared glimpses from that on her Instagram handle.

"How glorious my days are here, eating things of pleasure, walking amidst squirrels and peacocks, here where the nights are delicate as a woman with stars in her braid, offering me her only blanket of blackness. Loved being at @capeweligama", she posted

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur in the Hindi remake of the international project 'The Night Manager'.

( With inputs from ANI )

