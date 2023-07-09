I miscalculated, seek your forgiveness': Sharad Pawar on NCP split

I apologise for giving you the wrong candidate," NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar began his Maharashtra tour by addressing the crowd gathered at a rally in Yeola, located 80 kilometers from Nasik, on Saturday.Yeola is the constituency of NCP senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who, along with Ajit Pawar, recently joined forces with BJP-Shiv Sena, staging a rebellion against Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar delivered his first rally speech after the infamous NCP split that occurred a week ago when his nephew Ajit Pawar joined forces with the Maharashtra government.Referring to Chhagan Bhujbal, he assured the people that he would not repeat this mistake in the future and would select candidates who align with the party's ideology. Following Ajit Pawar's rebellion, Sharad Pawar pledged in a press conference to tour the state and urge the people to teach a lesson to the rebels who have allied with BJP.