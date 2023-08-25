"I never said Ajit Pawar is our leader": Sharad Pawar refutes earlier statement

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar stated, "Ajit Pawar is our leader." Following his declaration, a political discourse ensued within the circle.

Sharad Pawar denied the earlier statement, stating, 'I never said that.' He also conveyed a significant message, asserting that Ajit Pawar has no chance again. He also said that there was no split in the NCP and his (Ajit Pawar) stand was anti-party

Sharad Pawar's statement that “Ajit Pawar is our leader” caused a stir in political circles. However, during a gathering in Dahiwadi, Sharad Pawar clarified, "I didn't say this." Such an explanation was provided. He further stated, "Supriya Sule can say that, they are brother and sister and don't take political meaning out of her statement."

He also said, "If a large group splits from the party, it is called a split. Some of us took a different stand, so it cannot be called a split. He also said that they were given a chance after the morning swearing-in ceremony, but now they don't want to be given a chance again.”

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar conducted a workers' dialogue rally in Dahiwadi, Man taluka today. Speaking at the rally, he firmly stated his refusal to support decisions that go against the interests of farmers. He criticised the central government, highlighting that onions have never been subjected to export duty before.