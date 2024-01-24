"I Will Not Hesitate to Say that PM Follows the Virtues of Shivaji Maharaj": Govinddev Giri

On the first day after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, 5 lakh devotees had darshan of Ram Lalla. Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj, treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and likened him to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. However, there was criticism over this which Govinddev Giri Maharaj has now responded to.

Several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had criticized Govinddev Giri Maharaj for comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Govinddev Giri Maharaj has given a clear answer to this. "We criticize something wrong. Similarly, there is no hesitation in glorifying virtue." Govinddev Giri Maharaj hit back saying that such things come in the mouths of those whose minds are bitter, their minds are full of politics.

I didn't hesitate to say that PM follows the virtues of Shivaji

I will not compare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with anyone in my life. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj seems to me to be the best after Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. Some follow the qualities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also among them. I had no hesitation in saying this. Govinddev Giri Maharaj said that the Prime Minister seems to be following the qualities of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his life.

What did Govinddev Giri Maharaj say?

A great man has to sacrifice his life to bring about a change. The country has a role model in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself went to Srisailam to visit Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, he fasted for three days. He stayed in the Shiva temple for three days. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj thought that I did not want to rule. But the senior minister convinced Maharaj and said that ruling is his service. Samarth Ramdas Swami is also being remembered on this occasion. While praising Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Samarth Ramdas Swami had said, "Nischyacha Mahameru | Bahu Janansi Aadharu | Akhand Sthiticha Nirdharu | Shriman Yogi" (Shivaji Maharaji is the pinnacle of determination, a supporter of the masses and a relentless stoic- just like an enlightened yogi). We also have such enlightened yogi among us" (referring to Modi).