IATO demands western-style washrooms and other facilities for tourists at Ajanta Ellora caves

The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) has called for the provision of amenities such as western-style restrooms, shaded benches, and other facilities to cater to tourists visiting the renowned Ajanta and Ellora caves located in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

There is a capping of 40 visitors for 15 minutes per cave in the Ajanta complex. It should be implemented strictly and such a rule should also be made for visitors at the Ellora Caves, IATO chairman Rajiv Mehra said. The IATO, comprising over 1,600 members from the tourism industry, recently held its annual convention here.

In a letter written on Wednesday to officials concerned of the Maharashtra government, Archaeological Survey of India and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collector, Mehra pointed out that there is just a single washroom at the Ajanta cave complex. He demanded western-style washrooms, also suitable for foreigners, at the site. The toilet facility at the Ajanta view point was not functional, he noted

A licenced vendor to offer tea, coffee, and snacks to visitors at the Ajanta caverns was also requested by the IOTA, along with shady benches outside the caverns. Before visiting the Ajanta Cave complex, a visitor must acquire four tickets, which takes a long time. The IOTA recommended that all tickets be bundled and that one ticket be given to each tourist (with the exception of parking fees).

Buses operating from parking area to the Ajanta Cave complex are not convenient for senior citizens and differently-abled visitors. Hence, eco-friendly vehicles with air conditioning facility should be deployed there for better transport, Mehra said in the letter. He also said some hawkers at the Ajanta Caves harassed tourists, which projected a negative picture of the famous tourist site.