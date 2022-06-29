If anyone has problem because of my statements, then I will stop: Sanjay Raut

The governor has written a letter to the state chief secretary and chief minister's office asking them to conduct a majority test tomorrow. After this letter from the governor, the situation in the state has gained momentum. In this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said in a press conference that it is unconstitutional to convene such a convention while the case is in court. Also, if my speech is so difficult, I will stop, said Sanjay Raut today. He was talking to media representatives in Mumbai.

While conducting the majority test, the governor has placed some important conditions before the government. It has mentioned a condition that strict security should be maintained in the Vidhan Bhavan area against the backdrop of provocative statements being made by some leaders of the state. Also, while the Chief Minister had appealed to the rebel MLAs to return, Eknath Shinde had recalled the statements of Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray and rejected the Chief Minister's appeal. Speaking on this background, Sanjay Raut took a step back and made an important statement. "I am playing the role of Shiv Sena. But if my speech is bothering me so much, I will stop. Aditya Thackeray is the leader of Shiv Sena. He is Thackeray. There is nothing to object to his speech. Sanjay Raut said.

"A letter of disqualification has been handed over to the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly against 16 of the rebel MLAs and the matter is in the court. Despite the court order to keep the situation as it is till July 11, it is very miraculous that the governor showed readiness to convene the convention at the speed of Raphael Jet, said Sanjay Raut. Also, if the governor is holding such an unconstitutional session, we will definitely go to the Supreme Court against it" said Raut.