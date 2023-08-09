"If Modi cares for Sharad Pawar, make him PM", says Nana Patole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a meeting with NDA MPs from Maharashtra at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi yesterday. During this gathering, he made mention of Sharad Pawar and launched a strong critique against the Congress. Congress State President Nana Patole promptly responded to his remarks.

The Congress' dynastic politics has caused harm to the nation. This party has consistently undermined capable leaders within their party. Hence, even Sharad Pawar hasn't had the opportunity to become the Prime Minister, as stated by PM Modi on this occasion.

In response to Modi's allegations against the Congress, Nana Patole has countered. If Prime Minister Modi is so concerned about Sharad Pawar, he should make him the Prime Minister, as stated by Nana Patole.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also addressed the Shiv Sena for the first time during the NDA meeting. We contested elections together and even when we were in power together, the Shiv Sena continued to criticize, causing unnecessary controversies. We have tolerated this criticism, Modi said.