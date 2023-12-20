If we protest, they will come for our throats- Abu Azmi

Nagpur: None of the so-called 'modern' political parties in Maharashtra care about giving five percent reservation to the Muslim community. If we were to protest like the Maratha community, we would be shot dead and many would be put in jail, said Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi while talking to the press in the aftermath of the winter session.



He had put forth the issue of Muslim reservation on the last day of the session in Vidhan Sabha. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde talked about giving reservations to the Maratha community in the session. He said that a special session would be convened for the same. However, no one brought up the issue of Muslim reservation in discussions. political parties calling themselves modern are not concerned with us. Despite relentless attempts to discuss the topic, the speaker did not give us time, said Azmi. Samajwadi Party MLA Raees Shaikh was present with Azmi during the statement.