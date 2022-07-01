"If you love environment, then why didn't you stop your son" Nitesh Rane lashes out on Uddhav Thackeray over Aarey remark

Mumbai: Even after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, the pace of political developments does not seem to have slowed down. In the first cabinet meeting, the new Shinde government directed the state's advocate general to take a stand in the court regarding the Mumbai Metro's car shed being in Aarey. This was objected by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. The BJP has retaliated against Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray.

BJP leader and MLA Nitesh Rane has criticized the objections raised by Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan and expressed his displeasure over the instructions given by the new government regarding Mumbai Metro's car shed. "I felt bad then. Don't be stubborn to be a car shed in Aarey," Thackeray appealed. While Nitesh Rane criticized the former CM over these statements.

"If the former chief minister really loves Mumbai and the environment, then why didn't he stop his son, who is the environment minister, who was building a cycling track in Powai and a viewing gallery at Marine Drive, which has caused permanent damage to the environment. Charity starts from home Former CM !! Hypocrite !," Rane tweeted.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say?

"Be angry with me, But don't take my anger out on Mumbai. Mumbai Metro's Aarey car shed is not environmentally friendly. This is going to be a big loss to the environment. This place was fixed. Hundreds of trees were cut down in one night. If this car shed happens, it will pose a great threat to the wildlife and wildlife there. If there is a car shed now, it will continue to grow and the very existence of the saw may be threatened. My first cabinet had postponed the decision not to include Mumbai Metro's car shed in Aarey considering the environment. The location of Kanjurmarg is good in many ways. Therefore, do not reject the proposal of Kanjurmarg site" Thackeray said.