IITB asks faculty to get approval for guest speakers talks to avoid political content

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) has instructed its faculty and students to seek prior approval if they intend to invite external speakers for a talk or screen documentaries/movies with content that could be deemed political or potentially controversial.

But there is no need for such permission if the talk/content is purely non-political, the guidelines issued by the institute two days back said. The development comes days after a protest was held outside the IITB campus against guest speakers for allegedly glorifying terrorism while talking about the Palestinian freedom struggle against Israel.

The Interim guidelines on holding of events at IIT Bombay, issued on November 14, state that for the events involving external speakers, or screenings of movies/documentaries, the Dean obtains clearance from a committee appointed by the Director before approving the event.

The guidelines were posted on social media site X by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle, a left-leaning students’ body, which termed it as a gag order. When contacted through a message over the issue, there was no response from the IIT Bombay.

Faculty members planning to invite external speakers, or to screen documentaries/movies, whether it is part of their academic activity or otherwise shall take prior approval from the Head of the Academic unit, the guidelines state.

“However, there is no need for such permissions if the talk/content is purely non-political and has absolutely no content that may be construed as political or potentially controversial, the document said.