IMD issues yellow alert in parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra for the upcoming two days. Additionally, IMD also provided a yellow alert for Palghar district on Saturday and a green alert on Sunday.

IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts for Saturday. For Sunday, a green alert warning has been issued for Palghar district. For the rest of the districts, there is a yellow alert with forecasts for heavy rain at isolated places.

As per an official statement, Mumbai has been placed under a green alert from September 9 to September 12, indicating an expectation of light to moderate rainfall. Likewise, the IMD has forecasted moderate rainfall to be highly probable in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts on September 11 and 12.