IMD Predicts Heatwave in Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada Regions for Today and Tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for Vidarbha, predicting the likelihood of heat waves at isolated locations on March 29th and 30th, 2024.

Heat wave conditions

Heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka on March 29th & 30th, and Rayalaseema & Telangana on April 1st & 2nd, 2024.

Warm nights are forecasted in isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada on March 29th & 30th, and in Gujarat on March 29th.

Hot and humid weather is predicted in various regions including Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe, and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh during specific periods from March 29th to April 2nd, 2024.

In recent weather observations, maximum temperatures soared in several regions across India, notably reaching between 40-42 degrees Celsius in Vidarbha, and exceeding normal levels by 3-4 degrees Celsius in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rayalaseema. Similarly, temperatures ranged between 36-39 degrees Celsius in many parts of peninsular and East India, except Bihar, with some areas in Rajasthan, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh experiencing temperatures 1-2 degrees Celsius above normal. Meanwhile, Punjab recorded temperatures between 30-35 degrees Celsius, remaining near normal.

Also Read| Do's and Don'ts During Heat Wave This Summer: National Disaster Management Authority Issues Advisory

Yesterday, the 95th percentile of maximum temperature departures was particularly pronounced, ranging from 2-4 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of southwest Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh, and even higher at 4-6°C over Marathwada. Forecasts suggest this trend will persist, with Marathwada experiencing temperatures in the 4-6 degrees Celsius range until the 29th, gradually decreasing to 2-4 degrees Celsius by the 30th. Additionally, a decline in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is expected across many parts of Northwest India over the next three days, followed by relatively stable conditions. Conversely, Central and East India are anticipated to see a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next two days, with no significant change thereafter.