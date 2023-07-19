IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Mumbai, issues orange alert for city

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places for Mumbai today.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for the city for Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at some parts, according to officials. Mumbai and its suburbs had moderate to heavy rainfall during the day. IMD has issued a Red alert for Palghar, and Raigad districts and an Orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri today.

IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Pune District with heavy rainfall in ghat areas of the northern taluka of the district, especially for July 19 night.