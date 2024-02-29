IMD Predicts Rain in Parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada for the Next Two Days

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in parts of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada in the next two days. A yellow alert has also been issued in some places. The department has also predicted a cloudy sky at isolated places and light rain at isolated places during the next three days. In Pune, however, the minimum temperature has increased.

A yellow alert has been sounded in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagar, Nashik, Dhule, and Jalgaon districts of the state. Light rain accompanied by lightning will occur in some areas. Light rain accompanied by cloudburst has been warned in some parts of Pune, Sangli, Satara, Jalna, Thane, Raigad, and Nandurbar districts. Light rain will occur at a few places in the Dharashiv, Beed, and Solapur districts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Washim, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Buldana, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts of Vidarbha on Saturday, while light rain accompanied by lightning and thundershowers is expected at a few places in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani districts of Marathwada and Dhule and Jalgaon districts of Khandesh.

"Rainfall is expected in five districts of North Maharashtra including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagar, and adjoining areas on February 29 and in 10 districts of central Maharashtra from Khandesh, Nashik to Kolhapur Solapur on March 1. There is also a possibility of hailstorms in some places." - Manikrao Khule, senior meteorologist

