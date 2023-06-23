Imposter posing as RAW agent arrested in Ahmednagar; counterfeit documents seized

An imposter posing as a RAW intelligence agent has been apprehended in Pune by a combined effort of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) of Ahmednagar District Police and the Army's Southern Command Military Intelligence (MI). The arrested individual was found to be unlawfully carrying counterfeit identity cards, badges, and documents.

According to the reports, following a reliable tip-off provided by the Military Intelligence (MI), Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola of Ahmednagar instructed Police Inspector Dinesh Aher from the Local Crime Branch to authenticate the suspect's identity and initiate necessary legal measures. A specialized team, consisting of officers from both the Local Crime Branch and Military Intelligence, was assembled to execute the operation.

During the evening of June 22nd, the team located and confronted the suspect at Samarth School in Professor Colony Chowk, Savedi, Ahmednagar. The suspect was disguised in a red T-shirt and blue jeans, and was seen carrying a sack. As the team moved in to make the arrest, the suspect made an attempt to escape but was promptly pursued and captured.

The individual in question, who identified himself as Santosh Atmaram Rathod, aged 35, from Divate in Shevgaon taluka of Ahmednagar district, presented himself as an officer from the Army's Intelligence Department. However, upon thorough examination and verification of his identity card and documents, both the police and military personnel concluded that they were fraudulent. Additionally, the Military Intelligence team conducted a separate investigation and confirmed that the suspect, Santosh Atmaram Rathod, was not associated with the army in any official capacity. The impostor has been charged at Tofkhana Police Station in Ahmednagar for possessing counterfeit documents, which include a fake identity card and a mobile phone valued at Rs 10,000. It is worth noting that the accused holds educational qualifications of a Master of Arts (MA) degree and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).