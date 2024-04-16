Impure Water Supply in Thane and Kalyan? Civic Body Debunks WhatsApp Messages

Messages are circulating in WhatsApp groups of housing complexes in Thane and Kalyan that there will be a supply of impure water for three to four days due to a breakdown at the water purification plant that supplies water to Thane and Kalyan. However, the Thane and Kalyan Municipal Administration has clarified that there is no breakdown at the water purification plant and that these are just rumours.

Some confusion has been caused by messages that have been circulating in WhatsApp groups of housing complexes in Thane and Kalyan for the past two days. Citizens in the Thane and Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits were asked to boil water before drinking. A rumour was spread that there was a breakdown in the machinery at the water purification plant and that the municipality would be supplying water without purification for the next three to four days as the machinery was to be made operational. However, after the municipality's clarification, it is now clear that these are just rumours.

Water is supplied to the Thane Municipal Corporation area through various sources. No message has been received so far about any breakdown in the water purification plant from these sources, said Vinod Pawar, Deputy Municipal Engineer of the Thane Municipal Corporation Water Supply Department.

All the machinery in the KDMC limits is in good working condition. The municipality is supplying purified and clean water to both cities. Citizens should not trust such messages. Earlier, such messages were circulated on social media to mislead people, said Kiran Waghmare, Executive Engineer of the KDMC water Supply Department.