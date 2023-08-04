Indapur Well Mishap: NDRF recovers body of trapped labourers after 70-hour operation

After a span of 70 hours, the NDRF squad successfully extricated the remains of four labourers who had been trapped beneath a heap of soil during the construction of a well ring in Indapur. As the 70 hours passed, the hope of finding any survivors under the mud pile had dwindled, and this unfortunate reality was confirmed. Once the bodies were recovered, the relatives of the deceased informed the authorities that they would not allow the bodies to be moved until justice was served.

Work was in progress at Mhasobawadi to extract stones for a quarry crusher and transform the unsightly rock into a functional well with a surrounding ring. Tragically, during the construction of the ring, four laborers became trapped under mud due to the lack of safety precautions. Over the past two days, dedicated NDRF teams made relentless efforts to rescue them, but unfortunately, these attempts were unsuccessful. Despite their best efforts, the laborers remained trapped.

After multiple attempts, it was evident that the drilling approach from the east side couldn't reach the laborers. Operations were paused, and equipment was repositioned by creating a ramp on the opposite side. Finally, after a span of 70 hours, around 10 am, the body of one worker was successfully recovered. Subsequent search efforts led to the retrieval of the remaining three laborers' bodies from the well.

The moment the body was retrieved, the grief-stricken relatives broke into tears, filling the atmosphere with heartrending cries.

Right after placing the body inside the ambulance, the relatives of the workers halted the vehicle, insisting on the arrest of those responsible and a fair resolution. They expressed their determination not to allow the body to be moved until their concerns were addressed. Legal proceedings have been initiated against both the well owner and the contractor accountable for the ring's construction. Additionally, efforts are underway to secure compensation.

There are requests for a comprehensive investigation to establish whether the incident was an accidental occurrence or a deliberate action.