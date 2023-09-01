I.N.D.I.A alliance parties to fight against dictatorship and corruption: Uddhav Thackeray

The third formal meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA alliance began on Friday with the aim of coming up with an action plan for the next Lok Sabha Polls.

Addressing the press conference at Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, INDIA is gathering strength. People opposing INDIA are now getting nervous. Today's meeting was good and several decisions were taken. INDIA parties have resolved to fight against corruption, we won't allow mitra-parivarvad.

INDIA bloc getting stronger every passing day, our unity creating panic among our rivals, Price of LPG cylinder was reduced by Rs 200 but people know what its price was in 2014 and how much it increased, said Thackeray. INDIA parties will work to remove atmosphere of fear.

We will fight united against the BJP in the spirit of 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India'. We will fight against dictatorship, corruption and cronyism, said Thackeray at press conference.