"I.N.D.I.A. Bloc is No More.." Prakash Ambedkar's Controversial Statement Post MVA Meeting

The Congress, NCP Sharad Pawar faction and Uddhav Thackeray faction are trying to take the deprived along to fight against the BJP's NDA alliance. But Prakash Ambedkar's entry into the MVP was delayed till now as the Vanchit Aghadi demanded more seats. Today, Ambedkar finally attended the MVA meeting. In the press conference that followed, Ambedkar made a shocking statement about the I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

"We had put forward some issues in the MVA meeting which the three parties will discuss together. If there are any shortcomings, it will be rectified and then a draft will be prepared," Ambedkar said. "We have decided to ensure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi does not become like the India Alliance," he said.

"In my opinion, the I.N.D.I.A. alliance is no more. The SP and The Congress are also expected to contest separately. We are trying to ensure that this does not happen in Maharashtra," Ambedkar said. "Our stand was discussed today and seat sharing will be discussed in the next meeting," Ambedkar said.