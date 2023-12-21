I.N.D.I.A. coalition to launch nationwide protests tomorrow against MP suspension, Maharashtra's Left Democratic Front to join

Kolhapur: In light of the recent record-breaking suspension of opposition MPs from the Parliament, discussions regarding the nation's democratic nature have picked up pace. The I.N.D.I.A. coalition is going to protest this move on Friday 22nd December and have made countrywide appeals for people to join. All leaders and members of progressive and left-liberal parties should take the lead with full force in the protests, joining I.N.D.I.A.'s Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. Prof. S V Jadhav, Pratap Hogade, Adv. Dr Suresh Mane and Uday Narkar made this appeal on behalf of the Left Democratic Front.

Suspended MPs are also prohibited from Parliament's chamber, lobby, and gallery. A total of 95 MPs from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended for disrupting the Parliament's proceedings. I.N.D.I.A. coalition has announced nationwide the protests after Parliament proceedings on Friday. Thus, protests should be carried out at every possible venue, appealed the progressive, left-liberal parties.

Progressive, left-liberal parties from Maharashtra participating in the protest

Swabhimani Party

Shetkari Sanghatana

Communist Party (Marxist)

Communist Party of India

Janata Dal (Secular) Maharashtra

Bahujan Republican Soclialist Party

Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi

Satyashodhak Communist Party

Lal Nishan Party

CPI (Male) Liberation Party

Republican Party of India (Secular)

Shramik Mukti Dal