Indian Air Force Rescues Veteran by Transporting Liver from Pune to Delhi
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2024 06:35 PM2024-02-25T18:35:18+5:302024-02-25T18:37:10+5:30
Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune ...
Indian Air Force used its Dornier aircraft to airlift a team of doctors to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi on Friday, the official X account of the defence body shared Sunday. The liver was successfully transplanted to save the life of a veteran.
An IAF Dornier aircraft was activated at short notice to airlift a team of doctors of Army Hospital (R&R), to retrieve a liver from Pune to Delhi during the night on 23 Feb 24. The subsequent transplant surgery helped save the life of a #Veteran. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam #SavingLives," tweeted Indian Air Force on Sunday.Army Hospital (Research And Referral), also known as Army Hospital (R&R) is the apex flagship medical care centre for the armed forces in the Delhi Cantonment area. In the hospital, personnel associated with the armed forces and their family members get treatment.