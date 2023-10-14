Indian Coast Guard rescues Chinese national suffering from stroke off Mumbai coast

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday rescued a 49-year-old Chinese national suffering from a stroke combined with hemiplegia from a Panama-flagged ship off the Mumbai coast, the maritime security agency said. Hemiplegia is a condition characterized by muscle paralysis or weakness on one side of the body. Typically, it is considered a symptom of a brain-related issue or condition.

The patient along with one attendant was handed over to the vessel’s agent in the city in stable condition for further medical management, it said.

“Braving the extremely low visibility conditions @IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-439 undertook Medical Evacuation #MEDEVAC of 49 yr old #Chinese crew, suffering from stroke combined with Hemiplegia, from Panama flagged MT Hua Wei 8 off #Mumbai Coast today,” the Coast Guard said in a post on X.