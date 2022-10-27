Indian Railway resumes service of Neral-Matheran toy train

The Indian Railway's Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its with the addition of Vistadome Coach last week. This mini train is one of the primary tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station 100 kilometres from Mumbai.

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of the toy train along with some extra details. He wrote: "Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!"

The Ministry of Railways shared a small video of the toy train on Twitter to inform the public about the resumption of its service.

Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling. pic.twitter.com/aCqDht1FZF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) October 26, 2022