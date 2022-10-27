Indian Railway resumes service of Neral-Matheran toy train

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 27, 2022 03:39 PM 2022-10-27T15:39:05+5:30 2022-10-27T15:40:11+5:30

The Indian Railway's Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its  with the addition of Vistadome Coach last week. ...

Indian Railway resumes service of Neral-Matheran toy train | Indian Railway resumes service of Neral-Matheran toy train

Indian Railway resumes service of Neral-Matheran toy train

Next

The Indian Railway's Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its  with the addition of Vistadome Coach last week. This mini train is one of the primary tourist attractions of Matheran, a small hill station 100 kilometres from Mumbai. 

Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, shared the news on Twitter by sharing a photo of the toy train along with some extra details. He wrote: "Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!"

The Ministry of Railways shared a small video of the toy train on Twitter to inform the public about the resumption of its service.

 

Open in app
Tags : Neral Matheran toy train Indian railway Matheran Ashwini Vaishnaw