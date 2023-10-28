India's policy was to support Palestine, not Israel: Sharad Pawar

On the Israel-Hamas conflict, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there is confusion among the Indian government on the Palestine issue. India's policy was to support Palestine, not Israel. Thousands of people are dying (in Palestine) and India never supported it. So there is confusion in the present government.

India on Friday abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution that called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Saturday urged the international community for immediate intervention to stop rapid and dangerous developments in Israel's war on the Gaza Strip. It called on the world to stop the war considering the rapid developments in Gaza, particularly cutting off communications, the internet and continuous shelling.