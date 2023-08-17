IndiGo pilot collapses and dies at Nagpur airport boarding gate before flying

A tragic incident unfolded at Nagpur's airport as an IndiGo pilot, slated to operate a flight from Nagpur to Pune, fell unconscious and collapsed at the boarding gate on Thursday. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention; however, despite efforts, he was declared dead, according to media reports.

IndiGo has not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

This marks the third unsettling case of sudden death involving pilots in a single week. Just a day before, a senior pilot from Qatar Airways, who was travelling as a passenger on a flight from Delhi to Doha, fell severely ill during the journey and eventually passed away. The flight, QR 579, was diverted to Dubai due to a medical emergency. These unfortunate incidents have raised concerns about pilot well-being and passenger safety.