Indranil Naik Appointed as New Guardian Minister of Gondia, Replaces Babasaheb Patil

Indranil Naik, Maharashtra Minister of State for Tribal Development and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, has been appointed as the new guardian minister of Gondia district on Friday, October 17. He replaced Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil.

The decision was taken under the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, aiming to strengthen regional representation and governance in the Vidarbha region. The appointment of Indranil Naik will benefit the Vidarbha region as he has strong roots in the Gondia district.

Naik, who has been actively involved in tribal development initiatives, could bring a localised understanding of the district’s administrative and developmental challenges. A senior NCP functionary said the move was natural, adding that “Naik’s familiarity with the area will help accelerate on-ground execution of state schemes in the region.”