Influencer Sapna Gill files case against Cricketer for ‘Outraging Modesty’

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer who was arrested by Oshiwara police for heckling cricketer Prithvi Shaw and vandalising his friend's car, filed a complaint against Shaw at the Mumbai Airport police station on Monday.

According to a report in India Today, Gill approached the airport police station and filed a complaint against Shaw and his friend Ashish Yadav under the sections for outraging modesty.

The report stated that the influencer--after walking out of Mumbai police's custody post getting bail by the magistrate--approached the police and filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (outraging modesty), 509 (gesture to outrage modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other sections pertaining to rioting, criminal conspiracy, etc.

The complaint is yet to be turned into FIR by the Airport police, stated the report.

Gill in her complaint said that she had seen Shaw on February 15 in an inebriated state; her friend Shobit approached Shaw for a selfie and alleged that the skipper met him with 'instant hostility' and claimed that he damaged her friend's phone.

Gill stood firm on her previous claim and said she did not know Shaw and that she intervened when she spotted her friend being beaten up.

She alleged that Shaw toucher her inappropriately at the time and pushed her. She also told them that she would register a complaint and claimed that the cricketer and his friends begged her and requested not to file a complaint.