INS Vikrant: 'Sanjay Raut's 58cr laundering allegations have no proof', says Kirit Somaiya

Not reachable BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's first reaction has come after his bail was rejected in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping. Kirit Somaiya has said that he will appeal to the Bombay High Court in this alleged scam case. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has made allegations in the case, but Somaiya has reiterated that no evidence has been provided. Somaiya has also warned that he will not remain silent unless he teaches a lesson to the scammers in the Thackeray government.

Kirit Somaiya's video has surfaced after his pre-arrest bail was rejected in the INS Vikrant fund case. Yesterday (Monday) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the Mumbai Sessions Court. After that, in this video, Kirit Somaiya has said that he will appeal to the Bombay High Court.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Mumbai police do not have a single document. The complainants said that we have lodged a complaint based on the allegations made by Sanjay Raut at the press conference. Sanjay Rautji on December 17, 2013 when we all went to meet the President. After that we also went to the governor. There were also big leaders in Shiv Sena at that time. Kirit Somaiya will not back down or remain silent till action is taken against the scammers of Thackeray government. I will appeal in the High Court."



Somaiya also tweeted,"10 yrs after symbolic event of BJP #ShivSena's SaveVikrant campaign, #SanjayRaut starts 58Cr laundering bogus allegations with no document/proof to divert/stop us.We will not stop exposing scams of ThackeraySarkar! Will approach #MumbaiHighCourt next!"

The Maharashtra Home department on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil have been untraceable after a case was registered against them, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.