IPS Deven Bharti appointed as Special Commissioner of Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has introduced the post of special commissioner of police (CP) and has appointed IPS Deven Bharti to the post.

Senior IPS officer, Deven Bharti was earlier posted as Joint Commissioner, Law and Order, Mumbai Police, Joint CP, EOW and Additional CP Crime Branch in Mumbai.

The order specifying the powers of the special CP is expected to be released by the Mumbai Commissioner's office.He had also headed the Maharashtra ATS previously.