"Irrigation scam fame Ajit Pawar": Sanjay Raut reminds Fadnavis of alleged scams of 'Mahayuti' leaders over Nawab Malik controversy

NCP leader and Member of Parliament Nawab Malik, currently out on bail while facing sedition charges, attended a legislative session, sitting with the MLAs aligned with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction. This move sparked opposition protests, leading Devendra Fadnavis to express his discontent in a letter to Ajit Pawar. In response, the Shiv Sena launched a renewed attack, reminding Fadnavis of other leaders' alleged involvement in scams.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut tweeted, "Devendraji shared brand new information that the country is more important than power. 12 crore people of Maharashtra did not know this... Hassan Mushrif, Praful Patel, irrigation scam fame Ajit Pawar, ED fame Bhavna Gawli, Sarnaik, Nagde Popatlal of Mulund have a place of honour. Their country is like this! Attack only on Malik. The rest are on his lap!” he wrote in Marathi.

अरे बापरे!

सत्तेपेक्षा देश महत्वाचा अशी एकदम नवी माहिती देवेंद्रजी यांनी दिली.महाराष्ट्राच्या 12 कोटी जनतेला हे माहीतच नव्हते..त्यांच्या देशात हसन मुश्रीफ, प्रफुल पटेल,सिंचन घोटाळा फेम अजित पवार,ED फेम भावना गवळी,सरनाईक, मुलुंड चे नागडे पोपटलाल यांना मानाचे स्थान आहे..यांचा देश… https://t.co/nu03sidgmc — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 7, 2023

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) clarifies their stand

In response to Fadnavis' letter, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare clarified the party's position, stating that no political discussions had occurred with Nawab Malik, and his interaction with old colleagues in the Assembly was natural.

What Devendra Fadnavis tells Ajit Pawar in letter

In his letter to Pawar, Fadnavis wrote, "Former Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly Shri. Nawab Malik came to the legislature area today and participated in the work. He has that right as a member of the Legislative Assembly. I make it clear at the outset that we have absolutely no personal enmity or grudge against them." "But, in view of the kind of allegations against him, we are of the opinion that it would not be right to take him into the Mahayuti," he added. "Power comes and goes. But country is more important than power. He is currently out on bail only on medical grounds. If the charges against him are not proved, we must welcome him. However, we are of the clear opinion that it will not be right to make him a part of the Mahayuti while there are such allegations. Admittedly, it is entirely your right to choose whom to take in your party. However, every component party has to think that it will not hinder the Mahayuti, so we are against this," Fadnavis went on to add. "We cannot agree with the views of the then Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which kept him as a minister even when he was arrested on charges of having links with traitors. I hope you will note our sentiments," Fadnavis wrote to Pawar.