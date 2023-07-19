Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A: BJP asks opposition parties over Abu Azmi's remark on Vande Mataram

In response to a Samajwadi Party legislator’s comment on chanting Vande Mataram in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BhJParatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asked the opposition parties if this was their idea of INDIA.

BJP’s reaction came after Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, while raising the Sambhajinagar district riot issue in the Assembly, said chanting Vande Mataram was unacceptable to him. Abu Azmi of SP says I won’t say Vande Mataram, I won’t bow my head as my religion doesn’t allow it, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India? SP is a part of this alleged I.N.D.I.A, he tweeted, taking a swipe at the newly formed coalition of 26 opposition parties.

Setting the tone for their 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, 26 opposition parties on Tuesday formed a coalition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to unitedly take on the ruling NDA with Rahul Gandhi asserting that the fight will be between INDIA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Poonawalla alleged India is in the name of the opposition parties’ alliance but not in their agenda. Earlier SP released terrorists and patronised Yakub (Memon), Afzal (Guru). Congress questioned the surgical strike, Balakot, and 26/11 was blamed on India, not Pakistan. This is their true face, he alleged.

Will Mamata-di, Kharge ji, Rahul ji tell us their stand? Poonawalla asked. The Maharashtra legislative assembly was adjourned on Wednesday following a noisy protest by BJP MLAs over Abu Azmi’s remark on chanting Vande Mataram.