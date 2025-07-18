Islampur in Sangli District of Maharashtra Renames as Ishwarpur

The Maharashtra Government on Friday, July 18, announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur. The announcement was made in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal told the legislative assembly that the decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Thursday. He said the state government will send the cabinet decision to the Centre for approval.

The state government decision came after a Hindutva organisation, Shiv Pratisthan, sent a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur's name be changed to Ishwarpur. Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.

"Maharashtra Government has proposed to rename 'Islampur' to 'Ishwarpur'. We have sent the proposal to central government and hope for a positive response," said Bhujbal.

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986. MLA Sadabhau Khot made this announcement. Islampur’s current MLA is Jayant Patil.