Mumbai: NCP-SCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Booked for Obstructing Police During Protest at Maharashtra Assembly Premises

Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 18, 2025): A political clash between BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Jitendra Awhad that had been escalating for the past few days ended in a scuffle between their supporters within the Maharashtra Assembly premises. The incident has created a stir in the state’s political circles. Police have now registered a case against Jitendra Awhad for allegedly obstructing public servants from performing their duty during a protest at the Assembly premises.

The case was filed at the Marine Drive Police Station after Awhad reportedly blocked a police vehicle while officers attempted to detain his supporter, Nitin Deshmukh.

Padalkar and Awhad had engaged in a heated exchange inside the legislature premises earlier this week. Tensions rose further when their supporters clashed on the premises. During the altercation, police arrived to detain Nitin Deshmukh, a supporter of Awhad. At that time, Awhad allegedly threw himself in front of the police vehicle to prevent the detention. As he continued to block the way, officers dragged him aside and took Deshmukh into custody.

After this, a formal case was registered against Awhad for obstructing police action. Since Awhad is a sitting MLA, the case was filed after obtaining permission from the Speaker of the Assembly.