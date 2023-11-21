Israel declares Lashkar-e-Taiba as terror organisation ahead of anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

On Tuesday, Israel officially designated the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba as a 'Terror Organization,' just ahead of the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The 2008 attack claimed the lives of over 160 people, including several Israeli nationals.

To symbolise the marking of the 15th year of commemoration of the Mumbai terror attacks, the state of Israel has listed Lashkar-e-Taiba as a Terror Organisation, the Israel Embassy said in a statement in New Delhi.

Despite not being requested by the Government of India to do so, the state of Israel has formally completed all necessary procedures and has satisfied all required checks and regulations to the result of introducing Lashkar-e-Taiba into the Israeli list of illegal terror organisations, the statement said.

Ten Pakistani terrorists entered south Mumbai areas through sea route, attacked a number of places, including Chabad House, a Jewish centre, and indiscriminately killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and a number of Israelis on November 26, 2008.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is a deadly and reprehensible terror organization, accountable for the brutal killing of numerous Indian civilians and others. Its atrocious actions on November 26, 2008, continue to resonate forcefully across all peace-seeking nations and societies, the statement added.