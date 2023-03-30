Israeli Parliament Speaker Ohana says planners of 2008 Mumbai terror attack should pay heavy price

Planners of the abominable 2008 Mumbai terror attack should pay a heavy price for it, the Speaker of Israel's Parliament has said ahead of his maiden visit to India, asserting that the fight against terrorism is common concern for the two countries.

Amir Ohana, a close confidante of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will travel to India for four days starting March 31, on his first official visit abroad after assuming office in December last year.

Stating that the menace of terrorism is a common concern, Ohana, a former Shin Bet (Israeli internal security agency) official, told PTI that the fight to counter it requires all the progressive countries to come together.

We all remember the abominable terrorist attacks on Mumbai in 2008 in which over 207 people were murdered, of which 178 were Indians. Among the foreigners who were murdered were unfortunately also Israelis and Jews who came to the Chabad house, Ohana pointed out.

It was an attack not only on India but also on Jews and free people everywhere, the Knesset Speaker said, adding that it was an attack on the shared values of India and Israel. Whoever planned and sent the terrorists from the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba should pay a heavy price for it, he said.

The attack on the Chabad house (in Mumbai) symbolises a common pain for India and Israel, but also our partnership in the uncompromising fight against terrorism, Ohana said. The fight against terrorism is a necessity for all free countries, he added, and in particular for two countries like India and Israel.

When I had to decide where to go on my first official visit as Speaker of the Knesset, India was the most interesting option for several reasons, Parliament Speaker said.

He said that India is a major developing power, having many things in common with Israel and that no Speaker of the Knesset has ever visited the country.

I thought that it is time to do so. It is important to me to bring together the countries, the parliaments and the people, who have a lot in common, Ohana said.

Ohana will be signing a cooperation agreement between the two parliaments with his counterpart, Om Birla, to facilitate knowledge exchange between the two institutions and hold a series of parliamentary, political and economic meetings during his visit.