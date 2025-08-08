“It Has Happened in My Area Too”: Abu Azmi Reacts to Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Fraud Allegations (Watch Video)

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Election Commission and the BJP of large-scale voter fraud. Speaking at a press conference on August 7, Gandhi claimed there were serious irregularities in voter lists across several states. His allegations have triggered a fresh round of political sparring. Samajwadi Party state president and MLA Abu Azmi backed Gandhi’s claims. He alleged that votes were stolen in his own constituency during the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi (@abuasimazmi) on LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' allegations, says, "I want that all those who are against the BJP, which is stealing vote sitting in power, should come together with Rahul Gandhi. This is absolutely… pic.twitter.com/xpkcoOqnL5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2025

"I want that all those who are against the BJP, which is stealing vote sitting in power, should come together with Rahul Gandhi. This is absolutely true... it (vote theft) has happened in my area too. Vote theft is happening due to machines (EVM)... all parties should take this issue seriously. If the Election Commission doesn't listen, then there is a need to hit the streets. It appears that the Election Commission is licking the foot of those in power," Azmi said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejected Gandhi’s charges and criticised him for misleading statements. “Rahul Gandhi keeps repeating lies. Earlier he claimed there were 7.5 million new voters, now he says the number is 100,000. He is lying to cover up his defeat. His party is finished, and he knows it. I strongly condemn this. People will teach him a lesson in the next election,” Fadnavis said.