It's confirmed! Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in 'Project K'
By ANI | Published: May 8, 2022 11:04 AM2022-05-08T11:04:54+5:302022-05-08T11:15:12+5:30
Actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
On Saturday night, Disha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper that she has received from the team of 'Project K'.
The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note that read, ""Welcome Disha. Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board."
Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture.
'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.
( With inputs from ANI )
