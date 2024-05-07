'It's Raining Money': NCP (SCP) Accuses Ajit Pawar's Faction Of Distributing Money On Eve Of Baramati Lok Sabha Election

The Baramati city president of NCP, Sharad Chandra Pawar, has accused Ajit Pawar's NCP of distributing money to voters on the eve of voting. He also claimed that in Amrai, Mujawar Wada area of Baramati city, Ajit Pawar's supporters were attempting to buy votes by distributing money on Monday night.

NCP (SCP) MLA Rohit Pawar also alleged that money was distributed at night in a village in Bhor taluka and shared a video of the incident on social media.

"In Baramati Constituency, it's raining money under police protection. I am sharing videos from Bhor taluka... In these videos, members of 'Ajitdada Mitra Mandal' from Bhor taluka and supporters of a leader from Maval can be seen. Was this the reason for 'Y' level security?" Rohit Pawar stated on social media.

Following these allegations, there was some tension for a while. The windows of the vehicle, from which the money was allegedly distributed, were smashed, and materials promoting Ajit Pawar's 'watch' symbol were found in the suspected vehicle.

After the incident, there was an argument between the workers of both groups, but the police managed to control the situation. Tension prevailed in the village for some time afterward.

Additionally, the district central bank in Velhe was operational even at midnight. Rohit Pawar questioned the Election Commission by tagging them in the visuals, suggesting that the bank might have been open due to the upcoming voting.

Voting is scheduled for today in Baramati. Campaigning in the area has been halted since 5 pm on May 5. Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar are directly contesting in Baramati.

The political atmosphere in Baramati has intensified this year due to the split in NCP. Baramati is a stronghold of the Pawar family. This year, due to the NCP split, uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar are in direct competition in Baramati. Sharad Pawar and the entire Pawar family were seen campaigning for his daughter, Supriya Sule, in Baramati. Today, the voters of Baramati will decide which faction of the NCP they consider legitimate.