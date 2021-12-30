'I've been bedridden for a few days': Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi announced on Thursday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Nora wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bedridden for a few days now under the doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, it's spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!""Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment that's all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Nora's spokesperson issued a statement which informed that her results came out positive on December 28.

"Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations," the statement read.

"Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

