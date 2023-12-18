Jaggery’s GI Tag: 10 Years of No Progress

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 18, 2023 04:28 PM

ir="ltr">Despite Market Committees obtaining the GI (Geographical Indicator) tag, farmers have been less than enthusiastic about engaging with jaggery production. The grading system associated with GI has been complicated and time-consuming, without providing any guarantee of price. Because of this, for the past decade, jaggery’s GI tag has remained just a tag.

Kolhapur has experienced the replacement of natural jaggery production with chemical powders and jaggery mixed with chemicals and sugar. There has been reckless selling of jaggery from other states under the name of Kolhapuri jaggery. To address the issue, the Kolhapur Market Committee obtained the GI tag in 2013. However, the committee has been unsuccessful in making its use. Despite the committee's attempts to raise awareness, farmers are still ignorant of the process of producing jaggery. Additionally, since people are habituated to the consumption of sugar and cheap white jaggery, farmers are also uncertain whether the Kolhapuri jaggery will be in demand. The committee seems to have no policy on this matter. Thus, farmers are turning their backs on using the GI tag.

“The committee is committed to the tag, but there is little response from farmers. If they come forward, we will be happy to assist.”, stated Jaywant Patil, Secretary from the Market Committee

Jaggery-Making Process Prescribed to Obtain GI