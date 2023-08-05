'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo at Jitendra Awhad's birthday in Thane

Jitendra Awhad, a prominent Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and trusted MLA of Sharad Pawar, is celebrating his birthday today. Banners have been displayed in various locations within his Thane constituency. Interestingly, Awhad mentioned that he will spend 24 hours in an undisclosed location on his birthday.

Despite stating that he would turn off his phone by 12 pm, Awhad was present at the birthday event, which raised questions. During the same gathering in Thane, the attendees chanted 'Jai Shri Ram,' sparking a political debate.

A ceremony was organized at the Gadkari Rangayatan Auditorium in Thane to recognize high-achieving students. During the event, MLA Jitendra Awhad discussed current events in the country and the spread of religious discord through platforms like WhatsApp. Awhad also mentioned the incidents in Manipur and the Jaipur train case.

Towards the conclusion of his speech, Awhad said, "Swatantra Bharat Jai Ho, Jai Hind!" This statement prompted a significant number of young people in the audience to chant "Jai Shri Ram," leading to discussions in political circles. Awhad proceeded to honour the accomplished students during the program. Nevertheless, it appears that an effort was made to provoke Awhad by the group in the audience who enthusiastically chanted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans.