Jalgaon: 27-year-old woman raped near well in outskirts of a village

A shocking incident has come to light in which a 27-year-old woman was raped near a well in a field on the outskirts of a village in Jalgaon. A case has been registered against Niru Bhimsingh alias Jadya Barela (25) at Bhadgaon police station. The suspect has been arrested.

The victim, a married woman, had gone to the well on May 12, 2022 to fetch water. At this time Niru Bhimsingh alias Jadya Barela Hade had also come to the well. This time he raped the victim. While the victim was screaming, the accused told the married woman not to shout, otherwise he would cut her throat.

A case has been registered against Niru Bhimsingh alias Jadya Barela at Bhadgaon police station. Further investigation is being conducted by SPO Chandrasen Palkar under the chairmanship of Inspector Ashok Utekar.