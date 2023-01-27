Jalgaon: 3.3 Richter scale earthquake strikes the Bhusawal and Savda areas

An earthquake of a Richter scale of 3.3 was felt today in the Jalgaon district's Bhusawal and Savda areas at 10.35 a.m. Work is being done to learn more about this, and no deaths or financial losses have been recorded.

There has been a mild tremor from the earthquake in the Bhusawal area. Citizens should remain alert and follow the instructions given by the administration without panicking. Don't believe any rumours. If there is any problem, contact the administration immediately. Gulabrao Patil, a guardian minister, has made such an appeal.