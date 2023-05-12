Jalgaon braces for scorching summer heat with new measures

The scorching summer heat has hit Jalgaon hard, with temperatures reaching a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius recently. As the temperatures continue to rise, many people are at risk of suffering from heat-related problems. To take preventive action, the Municipal Corporation has set up heat stroke rooms at three different locations in the city.

Previously, the Municipal Corporation had set up a heat stroke ward at Dadasaheb Bhikamchand Jain Hospital in Shivaji Nagar to provide swift medical attention to heat stroke victims. However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Ram Rawlani has now disclosed that similar wards have also been established at Shahu Maharaj Hospital in Shahu Nagar and Chetandas Mehta Hospital in Sindhi Colony. Dr Rawlani confirmed that no patient has been admitted to these wards as of yet, but they have been put in place as a precautionary measure due to the rising temperatures.