Heatwave grips Maharashtra, 30 locations record temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius

Jalgaon recorded a scorching day temperature of almost 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it the hottest place in India for three days in a row.

On the same day, the city of Pune witnessed a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, while Kolhapur recorded the highest temperature at 37.1 degrees Celsius. Mahabaleshwar experienced a scorching temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius, while Satara's temperature rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius. Solapur registered a maximum temperature of 41.5 degrees Celsius, while Nashik recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.

The hill station of Lonavala experienced a rise in temperature with the mercury reaching a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius. Over 30 locations in Maharashtra have recorded day temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius. Health officials are advising people to take preventive measures to avoid the risk of heatstroke.