Kerala Health Minister Veena George meets Former CM Oommen Chandy

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was admitted to NIMS hospital, Neyyattinkara on Monday night.

Health minister Veena George visited him Tuesday morning.

"As directed by CM Pinarayi Vijayan, I visited former CM Ommen Chandy at the hospital. CM called Ommen Chandy's son yesterday and met his daughter & doctors. A medical board, chaired by Dr Manju, formed at the hospital will take care of his treatment," said Kerala Health Min Veena George while speaking to ANI.

Chandy's son Chandy Oommen stated in his Facebook post that he was diagnosed with a slight beginning of pneumonia and admitted to the hospital due to a high fever.

He also thanked CM Pinarayi Vijayan for calling and enquiring about Ommen Chandy's health. He also stated that CM offered to send the health minister to the hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

