Jalgaon: Friends push man to death from building, arrested

The police have finally succeeded in solving the murder case in Jalgaon. A youth was killed after being pushed from the third floor. It is alleged that his friends killed him. The incident took place at Golani Market in Jalgaon. The young man was killed after being pushed from the third floor. The deceased was identified as Mukesh Rajapur. A police investigation has revealed that friends killed Mukesh by pushing him down from the third floor. Police have solved the case based on CCTV footage. Police are investigating the matter further. The mystery of the alleged accidental death of a young man in Jalgaon has been unraveled by the police. It has been revealed that the youth was killed by being pushed from the third floor. It has been revealed that the youth was killed by his friends. Police have arrested Amar alias Lakhan Shantaram Barot and Parag alias Bablu Ravindra Arkhe along with their witness Nikhil Rajesh Sonawane in the case.

The friends of the deceased had gone to the police station after the murder. Pretending that Mukesh had fallen from the building, the police also thought that it was accidental death. However, the police investigated the matter through CCTV. It was later revealed that the incident was not an accident but a murder. Police have since registered a case and started further investigation. The deceased Mukesh Rajput was working on a Chinese stall when he was leaving from work on Monday and heading home. At that time, Amar alias Lakhan Barot and Parag alias Bablu Arkhe took Mukesh to the third floor of Golani Market saying that they wanted to party. While drinking, Amar and Parag got into an argument with Mukesh.

The two friends killed Mukesh by pushing him from the third floor. After the incident, Amar alias Lakhan and Parag alias Bablu went to the police station and informed the police, claiming that Mukesh had fallen from the building. Police have arrested Amar alias Lakhan Shantaram Barot and Parag alias Bablu Ravindra Arkhe and their accomplice Nikhil Rajesh Sonawane.