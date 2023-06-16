Jalgaon: NCP leaders' roadshow draws massive crowds in Amalner

On Friday morning, NCP State President Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, and MLA Anil Patil organized a roadshow in the city. Party President Sharad Pawar and Eknath Khadse followed the procession in cars.

The procession commenced from MLA Patil's residence, with the participants riding in an open jeep. Leading the procession were a motorcycle rally, mahila dhol pathak, and a warkari following closely. Enthusiastic slogans such as "Sharad Pawar aage badho, desh ka neta kaise ho Sharad Pawar jaise ho, ekach wada Ajit Dada, Jayant Patil saheb aage badho, ekach wada Anil Dada" echoed throughout the event.

The procession traversed through Arihant Chowk, Tehsil Office, Maharana Pratap Chowk, and Mangalmurti Chowk, eventually reaching Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre. Notably, there was a significant gathering of people on both sides of the road this time.