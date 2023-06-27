Jalgaon: Police detain NCP officials as black flags raised in protest against CM

Ahead of the deputy chief minister's visit on Tuesday afternoon, the NCP had issued a warning to protest by displaying black flags. They aimed to address concerns related to cotton prices, halted development projects, water scarcity, and deteriorating law and order in the district. However, prior to the chief minister's arrival, the police administration took action by detaining officials from the NCP and Shiv Sena Thackeray factions.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse expressed his intention to display black flags as a symbolic protest to demand the deputy Chief Minister to take a firm stance on cotton prices. At 1 pm, a group consisting of NCP's district president Ashok Ladwanjari, former district bank president Rohini Khadse, state office-bearers Mangala Patil, Vandana Patil, and party workers gathered in front of the NCP district office located in Akashvani Chowk. Upon learning about the situation, the police took action by detaining all the activists. Additionally, black flags found at the NCP office were confiscated.